Miami schools chief Alberto Carvalho is named the next superintendent in Los Angeles

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By The Associated Press
Published December 10, 2021 at 5:43 AM EST
Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho speaks at a news conference on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Miami. The Los Angeles Board of Education has chosen the longtime Superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools to be the next superintendent of Los Angeles Unified School District, the second largest in the nation. The board announced the appointment of Carvalho after a unanimous vote Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021.

He moves from Miami-Dade, the second largest district in the country, to the second largest.

The Los Angeles Board of Education has chosen the longtime superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools to be the next superintendent of Los Angeles Unified School District, the second largest in the nation.

The board announced the appointment of Alberto Carvalho after a unanimous vote Thursday.

An admired and experienced educator, Carvalho is credited with improving graduation rates and academic performance at Miami-Dade, the fourth largest school district in the country.

Carvalho arrives in Los Angeles at a critical moment, as the district that serves about 600,000 students finds itself flush with funding from state and federal COVID-19 relief money but still struggling with the impacts of the pandemic, including learning losses and declining enrollment.

The Associated Press
