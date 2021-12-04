© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Education

Polk State College is canceling $1.2 million in student debt

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published December 4, 2021 at 7:00 AM EST
polkstatecollege_120321.jpg
Polk State College
/
Polk State College in Winter Haven is eliminating $1.2 million in student debt to help with financial hardships brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Some college students in Polk County will have their student debt erased in time for the holidays.

Polk State College in Winter Haven is eliminating $1.2 million in student debt to help with financial hardships brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

This will affect almost 1,300 students.

Students enrolled at the college between March 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021, are eligible for the debt cancellation.

The college will also forgive the debts of students whose accounts were sent to collections during that time.

The debts are being covered through money received from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.

Associated Press
