Florida considers teaching risks, benefits of social media

Florida schools could be required to teach students the benefits and risks of social media under a measure now before lawmakers.

A bill unanimously approved Tuesday by the Senate Education Committee calls for the state to develop a curriculum on social media literacy that districts would have to incorporate into existing courses. The curriculum also would be made available to parents.

It would also define social media in state law for the first time.

Republican Sen. Danny Burgess is sponsoring the bill, and while he said social media is something parents should discuss with their children, many parents aren't familiar with the platforms children are using.