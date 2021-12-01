© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

Florida considers teaching risks, benefits of social media

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By The Associated Press
Published December 1, 2021 at 6:20 AM EST
Social_media.png
Jason Howie
/
Flikr

A bill approved Tuesday calls for the state to develop a curriculum on social media literacy. It would also define social media in state law for the first time.

Florida schools could be required to teach students the benefits and risks of social media under a measure now before lawmakers.

A bill unanimously approved Tuesday by the Senate Education Committee calls for the state to develop a curriculum on social media literacy that districts would have to incorporate into existing courses. The curriculum also would be made available to parents.

It would also define social media in state law for the first time.

Republican Sen. Danny Burgess is sponsoring the bill, and while he said social media is something parents should discuss with their children, many parents aren't familiar with the platforms children are using.

Tags

Educationsocial media2022 Florida Legislature
The Associated Press
See stories by The Associated Press
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content