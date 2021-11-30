© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Education
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Parents, state ask an appeals court to dismiss the legal fight over school masks

Health News Florida | By News Service of Florida
Published November 30, 2021 at 10:18 AM EST
Elementary school students wear masks
AP
While the case remained pending, lawmakers met in a special session and passed a measure that barred school districts from requiring students to wear masks.

In a joint motion, attorneys for the parents and the DeSantis administration said the case was moot because of a law passed during a special session this month.

A group of parents and Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration Monday asked an appeals court to dismiss a legal fight about a DeSantis executive order aimed at preventing school mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a joint motion, attorneys for the parents and the DeSantis administration said the case was moot because of a law passed during a special session this month.

The parents from various parts of the state filed the lawsuit Aug. 6, about a week after DeSantis issued the executive order. Following the executive order, the Florida Department of Health issued rules designed to carry out the executive order.

Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper sided with the parents, finding that DeSantis overstepped his legal authority in the executive order. The DeSantis administration appealed Cooper’s ruling to the 1st District Court of Appeal.

While the case remained pending, lawmakers met in a special session and passed a measure that barred school districts from requiring students to wear masks.

In the motion for dismissal Monday, attorneys for the two sides said the law “recently enacted by the Florida Legislature and signed by the governor has superseded the executive order and the Department of Health rule that were at issue in this appeal.”

They also requested that the Tallahassee-based appeals court vacate Cooper’s ruling as part of the dismissal.

Copyright 2021 Health News Florida

