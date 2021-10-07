© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Education

Gwen Graham is confirmed as assistant U.S. secretary of education

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published October 7, 2021 at 5:56 AM EDT
gwen_graham4_2018_daylina_miller.jpg
Daylina Miller
/
WUSF Public Media
Former Florida Congresswoman Gwen Graham has been confirmed as an assistant secretary for legislation and congressional affairs with the U.S. Secretary of Education.

Former Florida Congresswoman Gwen Graham, who ran for governor in 2018, was cited for her "remarkable record of service and impact."

In a statement Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona called Graham a "leader" and cited her "remarkable record of service and impact."

Graham is an attorney who, prior to representing Tallahassee parts of North Florida from 2015-17, focused her practice on public education.

Graham is the daughter of former Florida governor and U.S. senator Bob Graham and was "known as one of the House's most bipartisan members," according to the statement.

President Joe Biden said in April that he planned to nominate Graham for the post.

Graham also ran for governor of Florida in 2018, losing to Andrew Gillum in the Democratic primary.

Information from News Service of Florida was used in this report.

