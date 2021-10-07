Gwen Graham is confirmed as assistant U.S. secretary of education

Former Florida Congresswoman Gwen Graham has been confirmed as an assistant secretary for legislation and congressional affairs with the U.S. Secretary of Education.

In a statement Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona called Graham a "leader" and cited her "remarkable record of service and impact."

Graham is an attorney who, prior to representing Tallahassee parts of North Florida from 2015-17, focused her practice on public education.

Graham is the daughter of former Florida governor and U.S. senator Bob Graham and was "known as one of the House's most bipartisan members," according to the statement.

President Joe Biden said in April that he planned to nominate Graham for the post.

Graham also ran for governor of Florida in 2018, losing to Andrew Gillum in the Democratic primary.

Information from News Service of Florida was used in this report.