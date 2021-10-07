Florida finally applies for $2.3 billion in federal COVID school relief funds. Here's where it will go

Florida is proposing to use its remaining $2.3 billion in federal school relief money to boost reading and math achievement, expand vocational education programs and provide free SATs for high school students.

Florida submitted its plan to the U.S. Department of Education late Wednesday.

The 342-page plan was submitted two days after the U.S. Department of Education asked why Florida was the only state in the nation that hadn’t submitted its proposal for the third phase of coronavirus relief money.

The plan was developed using data from statewide assessments taken last spring.

The state education department got the test results in July and then surveyed stakeholders to identify needs.

The federal government withheld one-third of the state's allocation before it received the plan.

Information from News Service of Florida was used in this report.

