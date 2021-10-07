Florida's State Board of Education will penalize school districts that issued mask mandates

The State Board of Education on Thursday took action against eight school boards that have required students to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The districts penalized are Alachua, Brevard, Broward, Duval, Leon, Miami-Dade, Orange, and Palm Beach counties.

Three school districts — Hillsborough, Sarasota and Indian River counties — avoided being punished by recently changing their school masking policies ahead of Thursday’s meeting.

The districts all have 48 hours to prove compliance, or board member salaries will be withheld, and state funding will also be withheld in the amount of any federal grant funding received.

The U.S. Department of Education had stepped in and covered the salaries of some county school board members initially sanctioned by the state.

Speaking during a state board of education conference call, Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran said there is no evidence that masks prevent the spread of COVID-19 in schools.

"Unsurprisingly, and as we have said all along, we are seeing no impact of forced masking in schools," Corcoran said.

Prior to the meeting, Democratic Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said the state board of education is just doing whatever Gov. Ron DeSantis wants them to do.

“This punishment is purely political, intended to intimidate, designed to prop up Governor DeSantis’ future presidential campaign and in no way is based on science of the masks in the classroom," Fried said.