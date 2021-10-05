© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Education
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Hillsborough County parents can now opt their children out of wearing masks in school

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published October 5, 2021 at 9:02 PM EDT
Boy wearing a mask, coloring in school
Pasco County Schools
The Hillsborough County School Board voted to allow parents to decide whether their children can opt out of wearing masks in school.

The Hillsborough County School Board voted to remove the medical opt-out clause and give parents the choice of whether their children wear masks.

Hillsborough County parents can once again choose to allow their children not wear masks in school.

The Hillsborough County School Board voted on the change during its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday.

On Aug. 18, board members voted to require that students and staff wear masks but allowed exemptions for medical reasons, citing a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases and defying Gov. Ron DeSantis' executive order that aimed to block student mask mandates by local school districts.

It extended that requirement on Sept. 10.

Tuesday's vote removes the medical opt-out requirement and give parents that choice.

In a press release, the school board cited a significant decrease in the rate of COVID-19 isolations and quarantines over the past seven weeks since the mask mandate first went into effect.

Parents must submit an online form on the school district's web site to opt their children out of wearing masks.

The new policy goes into effect Thursday.

Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello is digital news editor of WUSF Public Media.
