Education
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Feds Cover Broward School Board Salaries That State Withheld Over Mask Policy

WLRN 91.3 FM | By News Service of Florida
Published September 29, 2021 at 11:12 AM EDT
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said he commends Broward County for protecting its students and educator.

The U.S. Department of Education announced Tuesday that it is awarding more than $420,000 to the Broward County School Board to cover state financial penalties targeting school board members’ salaries.

The grant is intended to pay for the salaries of eight Broward board members who voted for a student mask mandate that allows exceptions only for medical reasons during the COVID-19 pandemic.

State Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran announced Aug. 30 that the Florida Department of Education had started to withhold funds from the Alachua and Broward school districts in amounts equal to the monthly salaries of school board members who voted for mask requirements. Last week, the U.S. Department of Education awarded about $150,000 to Alachua County to cover the salaries of four school board members.

“With these grants, we’re making sure schools and communities across the country that are committed to safely returning to in-person learning know that we have their backs,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a statement. “I commend Broward County for protecting its students and educators, and I look forward to working with them to provide students their best year yet.”

The federal grants are part of an ongoing feud with the state over mask policies in public schools. The Florida Department of Health last week tightened a rule aimed at preventing mask mandates, as Gov. Ron DeSantis argues parents should be able to decide whether children wear masks.

The revised rule says that opting out of mask requirements is “at the parent or legal guardian’s sole discretion,” trying to remove wiggle room for districts to require doctor’s notes for exceptions.

EducationCOVID-19educationmask mandateschoolsCoronavirus FloridaU.S. Department of EducationFlorida Department of HealthBroward CountyBroward County School Board
