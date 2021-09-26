© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Education

Bill Filed To Make School Board Races Partisan

By News Service of Florida
Published September 26, 2021 at 9:32 AM EDT
Sen. Joe Gruters, a Sarasota Republican who also serves as chairman of the Republican Party of Florida, on Thursday filed a measure that seeks to turn school board elections into partisan contests. Currently in Florida, school board elections are non-partisan races.

Gruters' proposal (SJR 244) aims to place a constitutional amendment on the November 2022 ballot allowing voters to choose whether school board elections should be partisan. State Rep. Spencer Roach, R-North Fort Myers, filed a similar proposal (HJR 35) on Sunday.

The annual 60-day legislative session begins on Jan. 11, and legislative committee weeks start Monday.

