News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Alachua County Is The First To Get Federal Money Over Its Mask Mandate

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published September 23, 2021 at 3:48 PM EDT
The Alachua County School District has received cash from President Joe Biden’s administration to make up for state pay cuts imposed over a board’s vote for a student mask mandate.

A Florida school district has received cash from President Joe Biden’s administration to make up for state pay cuts imposed over a board’s vote for a student anti-coronavirus mask mandate.

Alachua County school Superintendent Carlee Simon said Thursday the district has received $148,000 through a U.S. Department of Education program.

Simon says Alachua, where Gainesville and the University of Florida are located, is the first district in the nation to receive such a grant.

“I’m very grateful to Mr. [Miguel] Cardona, [Secretary of Education], President Biden and the federal government for the funding,” Simon said in a news release. “But I’m even more grateful for their continued support and encouragement of our efforts to protect students and staff and to keep our schools open for in-person learning.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis and state education officials have begun cutting salaries for Florida school board members who voted to require masks for students. DeSantis favors allowing parents to decide.

Hillsborough and Sarasota are among the counties to defy the governor's executive order that aimed to block student mask mandates by local school districts.

