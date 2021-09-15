© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Education
Pinellas School Board Fails To Adopt A Mask Mandate

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Bailey LeFever
Published September 15, 2021 at 11:19 AM EDT
School board member speaks into a microphone
Pinellas County School Board
School Board Member Caprice Edmond proposed a district-wide mask mandate at Tuesday night's meeting.

The Pinellas County School Board decided not to consider a district-wide mask mandate at Tuesday night's meeting.

The Pinellas County School Board on Tuesday declined once again to consider a district-wide mask mandate.

Right now, masks are optional for students in Pinellas.

A proposal from board member Caprice Edmond failed to get a second, meaning no discussion or vote on the issue took place. Edmond responded by requesting a special meeting on COVID-19 mitigation, including air purification and face masks.

Board member Laura Hine echoed support for a special meeting.

"It's an opportunity I think also to hear from staff about how things are actually going, to formally hear from health experts, to formally hear from our community who we've heard from thousands of people,” she said. “But I know we've also asked this question several, several different times."

A discussion on COVID-19 safety issues will be added into the board's workshop on Sept. 21.

Across Florida, 13 school districts — including Hillsborough and Sarasota — have issued mask mandates without a parental opt-out, defying a governor's executive order and state rules created to enforce it.

Multiple lawsuits over the mask mandate issue are making their way through state and federal courts.

Bailey LeFever
Bailey LeFever is a general assignment reporter focusing on education and health in the greater Tampa Bay region.
