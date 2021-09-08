© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida Can't Enforce Ban On School Mask Mandates, Judge Says

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published September 8, 2021 at 2:51 PM EDT
Winston Wallace, winston Wallace
Lynne Sladky
/
AP
Winston Wallace, 9, raises his hand in class at iPrep Academy on the first day of school in Miami in August 2021.

Gov. Ron DeSantis' has said he would appeal the decision.

A Florida judge has ruled the state cannot enforce its ban on mask mandates in public schools to guard against the coronavirus while an appeals court sorts out whether the ban is ultimately legal.

Leon County Circuit Judge John C. Cooper lifted an automatic stay of his decision last week that Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and state education officials exceeded their authority by imposing the blanket ban through executive order and tagging defiant pro-mask local school boards with financial penalties.

The case next goes before the 1st District Court of Appeal in Tallahassee.

DeSantis says he is optimistic the state would prevail.

“I think we're gonna have really good grounds to appeal in terms of the first District Court of Appeal,” DeSantis said during an appearance in Jacksonville last week. “At the end of the day, what the parents Bill of Rights requires, in our judgment, is that parents be given the right to opt out, if they think that's in the best interest of their kids.”

Information from WJCT was used in this report.

Educationface masksmask mandateRon DeSantis
