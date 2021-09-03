© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Education
How To Track School COVID-19 Cases Across Tampa Bay

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published September 3, 2021 at 11:22 AM EDT
Student Mask_Pasco Schools_081021.jfif
Pasco County Schools

School districts across the greater Tampa Bay region have set up dashboards to track cases at individual schools.

Coronavirus cases continue to surge across the state, especially among children under 12 who are too young to get vaccinated as they returned to school.

The cases are resulting in children missing classes — or being forced to quarantine — as well as shortages in school workers such as teachers and bus drivers.

School districts across the greater Tampa Bay region are making information on coronavirus cases available on their websites. They include school-by-school breakdowns on the number of cases reported among both students and staff.

Here are links to the counties’ coronavirus dashboards:

Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello is digital news editor of WUSF Public Media.
