How To Track School COVID-19 Cases Across Tampa Bay

Coronavirus cases continue to surge across the state, especially among children under 12 who are too young to get vaccinated as they returned to school.

The cases are resulting in children missing classes — or being forced to quarantine — as well as shortages in school workers such as teachers and bus drivers.

School districts across the greater Tampa Bay region are making information on coronavirus cases available on their websites. They include school-by-school breakdowns on the number of cases reported among both students and staff.

Here are links to the counties’ coronavirus dashboards:

