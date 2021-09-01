News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.
Hernando County School Board Votes For Mask Mandate With Parental Opt-Out
The board, on a 3-2 vote, decided that parents who wish their children to be exempted must fill out a form. The policy takes effect Monday.
Hernando County's school board voted Tuesday to enact a mask mandate for students with an opt-out for parents.
The district previously only recommended that masks be worn by students to help protect against the spread of the coronavirus.
Face coverings will still be required for all staff and visitors, with limited exceptions under the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The new policy goes into effect on Monday.
