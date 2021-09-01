Hernando County School Board Votes For Mask Mandate With Parental Opt-Out

Hernando County's school board voted Tuesday to enact a mask mandate for students with an opt-out for parents.

The board, on a 3-2 vote, decided that parents who wish their children to be exempted must fill out a form.

The district previously only recommended that masks be worn by students to help protect against the spread of the coronavirus.

Face coverings will still be required for all staff and visitors, with limited exceptions under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The new policy goes into effect on Monday.

Copyright 2021 Health News Florida