News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Judge Blocks DeSantis' Order Banning Mask Mandates In Florida Schools

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published August 27, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT
A Leon County circuit court judge has ruled in favor of a group of parents challenging Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order that blocks school districts from requiring students to wear masks.

A judge has ruled that Florida school districts may impose mask mandates.

Leon County Circuit Judge John C. Cooper on Friday agreed with a group of parents who claimed in a lawsuit that Gov. Ron DeSantis' ban on the mandates is unconstitutional and cannot be enforced.

The governor’s order gave parents the sole right to decide if their child wears a mask at school.

Cooper's decision came after a three-day virtual hearing and as at least 10 Florida school boards voted to defy DeSantis and impose mask requirements with no parental opt-out.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with WUSF for updates.

