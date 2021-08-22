Florida Education Commissioner Gives Broward Schools 48 Hours To Comply With Mask Order

TALLAHASSEE

Broward County and Alachua County school board members who voted to impose a mask mandate could start losing their monthly pay as soon as next week unless they reverse their policy.

Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran on Friday issued the warning, saying he would begin withholding an amount equal to their salaries each month until they comply with the state’s parental rights law and school mask order.

“It is important to remember that this issue is about ensuring local school board members, elected politicians, follow the law,” Corcoran said. “These public officials have sworn an oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the State of Florida. We cannot have government officials pick and choose what laws they want to follow.”

Copyright 2021 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit WLRN 91.3 FM.