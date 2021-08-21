© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Education
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

High School Student Pushes Back On DeSantis' Student Mask Mandate Ban

WFSU | By Regan McCarthy
Published August 21, 2021 at 8:00 AM EDT
JJ Holmes wants to return to school, but he says Governor Ron DeSantis' ban on student mask mandates makes that dangerous for his health.
A 17-year-old high school student from Longwood is pushing back on Governor Ron DeSantis’ ban on school mask mandates.

JJ Holmes has cerebral palsy and says wearing a mask is difficult.

Holmes said returning to school when the rest of his classmates aren’t masked is dangerous to his health.

Holmes spoke during an online press conference Monday using a communication app on his iPad. He said DeSantis’ argument that parents should have the freedom to choose whether their kids wear masks doesn’t make sense.

“He’s got to know that every single day at school students aren’t allowed to wear certain clothes, and we don’t have freedom to talk in school without raising our hand. We even need a pass from the teacher before we’re allowed to go to the restroom. So yeah, school isn’t really known for its freedoms," Holmes said.

Holmes said it’s been tough staying at home throughout the pandemic and he just wants to go back to school. He spoke during a media availability hosted by state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried.
Regan McCarthy
