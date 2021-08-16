© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
University Beat
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Masks And Vaccines Encouraged As USF Students Return To Campus

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Bradley George
Published August 16, 2021 at 8:47 AM EDT
USF DM3.jpg
Daylina Miller
/
WUSF Public Media

Students are urged to wear masks and get the COVID vaccine, but neither are required.

Fall semester begins Aug. 23 at the University of South Florida. It marks a return to full in-person instruction for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

USF interim president Rhea Law says classes might move to remote learning if there’s an uptick in COVID-19 cases on campus, or if a student tests positive and contract tracing needs to be done.

"Any decisions to pivot to temporary remote course instruction will be made under the direction of the Board of Governors," Law said at a virtual town hall last week. "The provost's office is providing a detailed guidance to help instructors prepare for and manage in-person classroom activity. We ask that you remain flexible."

Residence halls — which open this week — will operate at full capacity. COVID vaccines and face masks are not required on campus, but university officials are urging students to do both.

Donna Petersen, dean of USF’s College of Public Health, says there will be plenty of opportunities for unvaccinated students to get the shot.

"As we open this semester in the fall, we'll be having some tabling going on where some of our staff will be available at different points on campus, where there's a lot of foot traffic to reach out," she said at the town hall.

Vaccines are available for free to all USF students, faculty, and staff at all three campuses. Information on the university's COVID policies for fall semester can be found here.

Tags

University BeatUniversity of South FloridaCOVID-19CoronavirusRhea Law
Bradley George
Bradley George comes to WUSF from Atlanta, where he was a reporter, host, and editor at Georgia Public Broadcasting. While in Atlanta, he reported for NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and The Takeaway. His work has been recognized by PRNDI, the Georgia Associated Press, and the Atlanta Press Club. Prior to his time in Georgia, Bradley worked at public radio stations in Tennessee, Alabama, and North Carolina.
See stories by Bradley George
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content