Saint Leo University To Merge With California-Based Catholic Institution

Saint Leo University signed an agreement Thursday to merge with Marymount California University.

The announcement came following a vote by Saint Leo's board of trustees.

The expansion will unite the two Catholic schools under the Saint Leo name.

“There is value that comes from two universities working together to create something powerful for our students,” Saint Leo University President Jeffrey Senese said in a news release. “Working with Marymount, Saint Leo University looks forward to making an even more meaningful impact on Catholic higher education from coast to coast.”

Courtesy: Saint Leo University

Saint Leo officials say the merger will provide students at both campuses with more degree options and internship opportunities.

"Working with Saint Leo will allow us to deliver on our mission in even greater ways here in California," Brian Marcotte, president of Marymount California University, said in the release. "Our students will still be able to enjoy all the benefits of our beautiful campus, residential villas, athletic programs and more, while having access to significantly expanded academics and new learning opportunities made possible by this partnership.

"Both institutions share compatible missions and a strong commitment to student success, which can energize us both.”

While Saint Leo University will next seek acceptance from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, it will allow new Marymount students the opportunity to consider additional degree programs at Saint Leo, according to the release.

Saint Leo is based in Pasco County and has an annual enrollment of more than 18,000 students. It currently offers 59 undergraduate and graduate-level degree programs across five states, as well as an online program.

Marymount California is a private liberal arts university based in Rancho Palos Verdes, about 25 miles from Los Angeles. It has an undergraduate enrollment of around 600 students and was named among the country's top liberal arts schools by U.S. News & World Report.