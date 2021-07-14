© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Sarasota County To Make Masks Optional For Upcoming School Year

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Leonardo Santos
Published July 14, 2021 at 3:12 PM EDT
janegoodwinsarasotamasks.jpg
Sarasota County School District
/
The Sarasota County School Board, including Jane Goodwin, voted to make masks optional for the upcoming school year.

Sarasota County is the latest district to announce that masks will be optional for faculty and students in the 2021-2022 school year.

The Sarasota County School Board unanimously voted Tuesday to make masks optional for everyone in the school district.

This includes students, teachers, and all other faculty, and also extends to those who have not received a vaccine.

Board Chairwoman Shirley Brown said the vote also allows for protection from unvaccinated faculty and students who may receive backlash for not wearing a mask.

“It [the ruling] makes clear that somebody is not to be harassed if they are wearing or not wearing a mask,” Brown said.

With regard to the Delta variant and its potential to spread within the classrooms, Vice Board Chair Jane Goodwin said the ruling may be tweaked to cooperate with the students’ and faculty’s safety.

“In the future, if we have the Delta variant that continues, if we have cases that escalate, we may look at other things such as the CDC guidelines and we may look at the disparity between those vaccinated and those who are not,” Goodwin said. “We do have cases escalating in Florida again. There are going to be situations where we’re in large group settings and masks may be appropriate again.”

The vote followed several comments from citizens who shared their questions, comments and concerns.

Schools open in Sarasota County on Aug. 10.

Tags

EducationSarasota CountySarasota County School Boardface maskseducationCoronavirusCoronavirus VaccineCOVID-19covid-19 vaccine
Leonardo Santos
Leonardo Santos is the WUSF Social Media Intern for the summer of 2021.
See stories by Leonardo Santos
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content