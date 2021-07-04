© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ELSA: The Latest Coverage, Emergency Information And Preparation Tips
Education
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Feds Question Use Of Relief Funds For Florida Teacher Bonuses

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published July 4, 2021 at 11:01 AM EDT
RonDeSantis_FreshTakeFlorida103019.jpg
Fresh Take Florida
/

A U.S. Department of Education official wrote to the state's education commissioner that enhanced pay needs to be “reasonable and necessary.”

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ plan to give teachers and principals $1,000 bonuses using federal COVID-19 relief funds could be in trouble.

The state was told by the U.S. Department of Education on Wednesday that the way the state plans to distribute the bonuses appears to be in conflict with federal guidelines.

A U.S. Department of Education official wrote to the state's education commissioner that enhanced pay needs to be “reasonable and necessary.”

He added that funds are to be used to address learning loss during the pandemic through programs that respond to students' academic, social and emotional needs.

Tags

Educationteacher bonusesCARES ActCOVID-19
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content