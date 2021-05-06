© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida's Universities Expect Return To 'Pre-COVID Operations'

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By News Service of Florida
Published May 6, 2021 at 8:00 AM EDT
USF front DM2.jpg
Daylina Miller
/
WUSF Public Media

It would include full attendance at sporting events.

Florida’s state universities are expected to return to pre-coronavirus operations during the upcoming school year, including at athletic and social events, top system officials said Wednesday.

An early evening news release signed by Syd Kitson, chairman of the university system’s Board of Governors, and Marshall Criser, chancellor of the system, said the 12 public universities “expect to increase classroom occupancy to pre-COVID capacity by the 2021-22 academic year and return to pre-COVID operations.

"Further, we anticipate returning to full in-person participation in athletic and social activities on our campuses, including fan participation in stadiums and arenas.”

The announcement did not provide further details.

In a letter to University of South Florida staff and students, president Steven Currall said university officials "will continue to closely coordinate with the BOG and provide more details as soon as possible."

Currall said USF and other state universities "are planning to transition to pre-COVID operations and pre-COVID classroom capacity beginning at the start of the Summer B session on June 28."

After the coronavirus pandemic hit Florida in March 2020, university campuses shut down and students were required to take online courses.

Campuses reopened this school year, though universities used a variety of measures to try to prevent COVID-19 from spreading.

Tags

EducationCoronaviruscoronavirus and schoolCOVID-19COVID-19 and schoolBoard of GovernorsSteven CurrallUniversity Beat
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content