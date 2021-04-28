© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Education
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Pasco School Superintendent Apologizes, Clarifies Mask Requirement

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Daylina Miller
Published April 28, 2021 at 6:48 PM EDT
man stands outside in a white button up shirt and tie.
Pasco County Schools YouTube
/
In a YouTube video, Pasco County School Supt. Kurt Browning

Browning said masks will continue to be required in Pasco schools, and that the district will reevaluate the decision closer to the fall semester.

The Pasco County Schools Superintendent has backtracked on his comment that he doesn't have the authority to force students and employees to wear masks when the governor's emergency order expires.

In a YouTube video posted Tuesday, Kurt Browning said that's not the case.

“Our policy actually indicates the superintendent has the authority to require masks in times of emergency,” Browning said. “And in this situation where we have a pandemic, that is an emergency. We have kids being tested positive every day; we have staff being tested positive every day.”

“I apologize for any confusion that I may have caused."

He said masks will continue to be required in Pasco schools, and that the district will reevaluate the decision closer to the fall semester after consulting with public health experts.

Other districts also say it is too early to determine whether masks will be required in the fall.

Gov. Ron DeSantis extended Florida’s coronavirus pandemic state of emergency for another 60 days on Tuesday.

Daylina Miller
Daylina Miller is a multimedia journalist covering health and general news for WUSF and Health News Florida, a statewide reporting collaborative with other public radio stations.
