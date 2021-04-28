Pasco School Superintendent Apologizes, Clarifies Mask Requirement

The Pasco County Schools Superintendent has backtracked on his comment that he doesn't have the authority to force students and employees to wear masks when the governor's emergency order expires.

In a YouTube video posted Tuesday, Kurt Browning said that's not the case.

“Our policy actually indicates the superintendent has the authority to require masks in times of emergency,” Browning said. “And in this situation where we have a pandemic, that is an emergency. We have kids being tested positive every day; we have staff being tested positive every day.”

“I apologize for any confusion that I may have caused."

He said masks will continue to be required in Pasco schools, and that the district will reevaluate the decision closer to the fall semester after consulting with public health experts.

Other districts also say it is too early to determine whether masks will be required in the fall.

Gov. Ron DeSantis extended Florida’s coronavirus pandemic state of emergency for another 60 days on Tuesday.

