Biden Taps Ex-Florida Congresswoman Graham For Education Post

President Joe Biden announced Friday that he plans to nominate former Florida Congresswoman Gwen Graham to serve as an assistant secretary in the U.S. Department of Education.

Graham, an attorney, represented the Tallahassee area and other parts of North Florida in the U.S. House from 2015 to 2017 and ran unsuccessfully for governor in 2018.

Friday’s announcement by the White House said Graham would serve as assistant secretary for legislation and congressional affairs at the Department of Education.

The announcement said Graham, whose father is former Gov. and U.S. Sen. Bob Graham, was “known as one of the House's most bipartisan members” while she was in Congress.

Before getting elected to the House, Gwen Graham worked as a lawyer for the Leon County school district.

The nomination is subject to Senate confirmation.

