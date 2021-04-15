© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Masks In Florida Schools Should Be Voluntary Next Year, Richard Corcoran Says

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By The Associated Press
Published April 15, 2021 at 2:31 PM EDT
Richard Corcoran at podium
News Service of Florida
/

This goes against recommendations by the CDC.

Florida’s education commissioner wants superintendents across the state to make face coverings voluntary for students, teachers and staff in upcoming school year.

Richard Corcoran's memo Wednesday says masks “serve no remaining good at this point in our schools.”

It said masks are a personal decision, and "data shows us that districts' face covering policies do not impact the spread of the virus."

That goes against the consensus of public health experts and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which say mask-wearing in schools and elsewhere is key to preventing the spread.

Statewide, only 20% of Florida's population is fully vaccinated.

WUSF has asked the Department of Education for more information on the research Corcoran cited, but has not received any further details.

Teachers union officials say the only way to safely and successfully reopen schools is by following CDC guidelines, and that includes masks.

Tags

EducationCoronaviruscoronavirus and schoolCOVID-19COVID-19 and schoolEducation Commissioner Richard CorcoranFlorida Schools ReopeningeducationCDC
The Associated Press
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content