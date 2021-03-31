© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Education
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
DeSantis Proposes $1,000 Bonuses For K-12 Teachers And Principals

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Mark Schreiner
Published March 31, 2021 at 3:33 PM EDT
man speaks at podium with two women wearing masks standing behind him
Florida Channel/WTVT
/
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced proposed $1,000 bonuses for Florida's K-12 public school teachers and principals at Palm Harbor University High School Thursday.

The proposed $1,000 bonus will go to more than 3,600 principals and nearly 180,000 full-time classroom teachers.

Under a plan announced by Gov. Ron DeSantis, principals and teachers at Florida's K-12 public schools will receive $1,000 bonuses.

The proposed $216 million will come from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER Fund), a federal pandemic emergency relief fund for educators that's part of the CARES Act.

DeSantis made the announcement Wednesday at Palm Harbor University High School in Pinellas County.

"This proposal will provide a bonus to more than 3,600 principals and nearly 180,000 full-time classroom teachers," he said.

Pinellas School Superintendent Michael Grego says educators have earned the bonus.

"The teachers have been in the center of this journey every single day, trying to figure it out, how to make it work, and this has been our mantra — we're going to refuse to allow this year to be anything less for our students," he said.

According to Pinellas County School District figures, 86 teachers and 16 employees at Palm Harbor University High have tested positive for COVID-19 during this school year.

Before it becomes official, Florida's legislature must approve the payments to educators, as well as similar $1,000 bonuses for first responders DeSantis announced March 16.

Mark Schreiner
Mark Schreiner has been the producer and reporter for "University Beat" on WUSF 89.7 FM since 2001 and on WUSF TV from 2007-2017. In addition to serving as a producer, reporter, host and assistant news director, he serves as intern coordinator for WUSF News.
