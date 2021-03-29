Meetings Set For New College President Hopefuls

Meetings with trustees, students, alumni and faculty members will start Monday for five finalists to become president of New College of Florida.

The meetings, which will be spread over two weeks, will begin Monday with finalist Alan Shao, dean of the College of Business at the College of Charleston.

Other finalists are Jane Fernandes, president of Guilford College; Patricia Okker, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Missouri; Michael Sosulski, provost of Wofford College; and Rhonda Phillips, dean of the Honors College at Purdue University.

A search committee this month announced the five finalists after interviewing 12 candidates selected from a national pool of more than 130 candidates.

The search began after New College President Donal O’Shea, who has been president since 2012, announced plans to retire last October.

The board of trustees will convene to select the new president on or before its board meeting on April 20th.