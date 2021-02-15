© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Education
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Pasco County Revises Spectator Policies For Sports, Performances

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Steve Newborn
Published February 15, 2021 at 9:42 PM EST
a picture of a sports field at sunset
iStock
Because of declining COVID-19 rates, Pasco County Schools have updated their spectator policies for sports and artistic performances.

The new rules allow 50 percent capacity at all outdoor events, and four spectators for each athlete or performer at indoor events, with a 50 percent capacity.

Pasco County Schools have announced a new set of rules that allows for more spectators at school sporting and performing arts events.

The new rules would allow 50 percent capacity at all outdoor events.

Indoor athletic events would be limited to four spectators for each athlete, which is double the number currently allowed. Indoor performing arts events would also be limited to up to four audience members per performer, with a 50 percent capacity.

The new rules went into effect Monday.

Rules regarding masks at Pasco schools have not changed.

At outdoor events, spectators and audience members still will be required to wear masks while entering and leaving the venue, and when leaving their seats to visit the concession stand or rest room.

Masks are not required while spectators are seated at the event.

District officials say the revised rules were established after Pasco County experienced a decrease in COVID-19 cases and infection rates.

EducationPasco County Schoolshigh school athleticsperforming artsCOVID-19Coronavirus
Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is WUSF's assistant news director as well as a reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
