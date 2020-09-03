© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Education

Teen Arrested In Cyberattacks On Miami-Dade Schools

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published September 3, 2020 at 11:13 AM EDT
miamidadepublicschools_google_090320.JPG
GOOGLE

He faces a felony charge of computer use in an attempt to defraud, and others may be involved.

Authorities say a 16-year-old student has been arrested for orchestrating a series of network outages and cyberattacks during the first week of school in Florida’s largest district.

The Miami-Dade Schools Police said Thursday that the boy is a student at South Miami Senior High School.

They said there could be others involved in cyberattacks that have plagued the Miami-Dade schools all week.

"We believe, based upon our investigation, that other attackers are out there,” Miami-Dade Schools Police Chief Edwin Lopez said. “We will not rest until every one of them is caught and brought to justice. Cyberattacks are serious crimes, which have far-reaching negative impacts.”

According to the statement, the student told police he had conducted eight attacks on the school computer system “designed to overwhelm district networks.”

He is charged with computer use in an attempt to defraud, which is a felony; and misdemeanor interference with an educational institution.

