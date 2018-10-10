Digital Bookmobile National Tour Comes To Bay Area

A 42-foot long traveling exhibit that is crossing the country to encourage digital reading is coming to the Tampa Bay area.

The Digital Bookmobile National Tour will be stopping in Ruskin on Thursday and Largo on Friday to educate the community on using digital books.

Libraries across the nation are developing innovative ways to encourage reading in the digital era. The Digital Bookmobile has toured the country to educate communities on how to access digital books from their favorite devices wherever they go.

“We started in 2008, just to spread the joy of reading through eBooks and audiobooks, to make sure that people know you can borrow this content for free from your school or library,” said Lauren Bajda, Digital Media Event Specialist.

The 42-foot long traveling exhibit provides guidance to visitors on how they can access their local library’s digital offerings. At the event, visitors will learn how to check-out digital books for free and use tablets and other interactive devices.

“If you’re looking to supplement your reading, maybe you’re going on vacation and you want to carry less with you, I encourage you to try out an eBook or audiobook and see if that’s an experience that you enjoy,” said Bajda.

The tour first began in New York and has served over 200,000 visitors.

The Digital Bookmobile will be at Ruskin's SouthShore Regional Public Library from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday and the Largo Public Library from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday. For information on the tour, you can visit www.digitalbookmobile.com.