Education

Florida Charter School Operator Convicted Of Fraud

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published October 5, 2018 at 9:43 AM EDT
The founder of a company that operated charter schools in several Florida counties was found guilty of using those schools to steer millions of dollars into his personal accounts.

The Tampa Bay Times reported that an Escambia County jury on Thursday evening found Marcus May guilty of three second-degree felonies. May's company called Newpoint Education Partners operated charter schools in the Tampa Bay area as well as in northwest Florida, south Florida and Duval.

Prosecutors alleged that May misappropriated millions in public money to buy furniture, computers and other materials at inflated prices from fraudulent companies headed by his close associates.

The Pensacola News-Journal reported that a co-defendant in the case was convicted of racketeering and organized fraud in May. Steven Kunkemoeller is appealing the verdict.

EducationNewpoint Education PartnersMarcus MayCharter Schoolsfraudeducation fraudEscambia Countyeducation
