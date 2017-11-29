© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

Pinellas County School Superintendent Wins Top Honor

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Cathy Carter
Published November 29, 2017 at 1:50 PM EST
dr__grego_on_stage_with_award__2_.jpg
Pinellas County Schools
Robert Runcie, president of the Florida Association of District School Superintendents, Pinellas County School Superintendent Michael Grego, Sen. Bill Montford, CEO of the Florida Association of District School Superintendents.

Pinellas County Schools Superintendent Michael Grego has been named Florida’s 2018 Superintendent of the Year.

Earlier this month, Grego was selected as the Superintendent of the Year by the National School Foundation Association. On Wednesday, his fellow Florida school superintendents presented him with the award at a statewide meeting in Tampa.

Grego, 60, began his career as a teacher with Hillsborough County Schools and eventually ascended to district leadership. After 28 years, he left to serve as superintendent in Osceola County before coming to Pinellas County.

Since taking over the school district in September 2012, Grego has become a frequent speaker on education policy in Tallahassee and Washington, D.C. 

In a press release, the Florida Association of School District Superintendents touted Grego's implementation of Summer Bridge, a six-week summer learning program, and Connect for Success, which provides take-home laptops for students at Title I elementary schools.

In 2013, he collaborated with district leaders and community members to launch the Bridging the Gap strategic plan aimed at closing the achievement gap between African American students and their peers.  As part of the plan, the district said they would test all second graders in the district for gifted programs in an effort to increase the number of black students in gifted programs.

During Grego's tenure, the graduation rate in Pinellas County has climbed to 80.1 percent, the highest in district history.

Tags

EducationSuperintendent Michael Gregoschool superintendentsSummer BridgeConnect for SuccessBridging the Gap
Cathy Carter
Cathy Carter is a reporter and host for WUSF 89.7 and other Florida public radio stations.
See stories by Cathy Carter
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content