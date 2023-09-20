Small Business Administration opens a Hillsborough Co. center to assist Idalia-damaged businesses

The U.S. Small Business Administration is trying to help companies affected by Hurricane Idalia by opening a Business Recovery Center in Hillsborough County.

The site opened Tuesday at the Entrepreneur Collaborative Center at 2101 E. Palm Ave. in Tampa.

According to an SBA press release, businesses that suffered damages in the storm should not wait to settle with their insurance company before applying for a disaster loan.

“Our Business Recovery Centers are one of the most powerful resources at SBA’s disposal to support business owners in the midst of a disaster,” said Francisco Sanchez, Jr., Associate Administrator, Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience. “Business owners can meet in-person with our specialists to apply for SBA disaster loans and get information on the full breadth of our programs designed to help them navigate their recovery.”

According to an SBA press release, the disaster declaration covers Citrus, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Hernando, Jefferson, Lafayette, Levy, Madison, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Sarasota, Suwannee, and Taylor counties, which are eligible for both Physical and Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the SBA.

Small businesses and most private nonprofit organizations in the following adjacent counties are eligible to apply only for SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs): Alachua, Charlotte, Desoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Leon, Marion, Polk, Sumter, Union, and Wakulla counties.

The center is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Fridays from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., and Saturdays, 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

More information about applying for a disaster loan can be found at the SBA website.