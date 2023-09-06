Deadline approaches for farmers to apply for USDA compensation

Farmers who’ve borrowed money from the federal government and who’ve also faced discrimination could get compensation from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Myles Caggins is the spokesperson for Windsor Group LLC, the agency helping to over the program. He says time is running out for farmers to apply.

“We know that there is discrimination that happened for Hispanic farmers, Asian farmers, black farmers, women farmers, veteran farmers, and other farmers," explained Caggins.

"In some instances, farmers received loans but those loans might not have been the amount that they needed to cover their operations or perhaps they received loans where the terms of repayment were just too high. Some of them unfortunately lost their farms and lost their land. It's essential for the applicants to be able to tell their story."

The application process will be open from July 7 to October 31, 2023.

Windsor Group will be in Quincy this Saturday for a panel discussion and to show eligible applicants how to fill out a claim. That event will begin at 9am at the Gadsden County Cooperative Extension Service.

