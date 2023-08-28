© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Economy / Business
Hurricane Ian satellite image, showing the storm over Cuba
2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Some Florida tolls are being lifted to help aid Idalia evacuations

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By News Service of Florida
Published August 28, 2023 at 7:20 PM EDT
The Department of Transportation will stop collecting tolls in Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Lake, Pasco, Pinellas and Sumter counties.

To help speed evacuations ahead of what is expected to be a powerful Hurricane Idalia, the state is lifting tolls at 4 a.m. Tuesday in parts of the state.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday he’s directed the Department of Transportation to stop collecting tolls in Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Lake, Pasco, Pinellas and Sumter counties.

“You don't need to leave the state. You don't need to drive 100 miles to ride out the storm,” DeSantis said during a news conference at the state Emergency Operations Center.

“If you're in those low-lying areas, the reason why they (local officials) are advising you to evacuate is because you're going to be susceptible to storm surge.”

