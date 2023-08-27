Potential fuel contamination identified at the Port of Tampa; Tampa Bay area drivers may be impacted

A potentially widespread fuel contamination issue, caused by human error at the Port of Tampa, could impact fuel sold throughout the greater Tampa Bay region and as far south as Naples.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services identified the contamination and said any fuel purchased after 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 27, at stations supplied by Citgo from the Port of Tampa, has a strong likelihood of being contaminated with diesel fuel.

Florida Division of Emergency Management director Kevin Guthrie, speaking at a special hurricane/storm press briefing Sunday, said everything was being done to try to curtail any effects from the contamination.

"Basically it was just human error they just they they put diesel in tanks that were supposed to be regular gas," said Gov. Ron DeSantis, also speaking at the briefing. "Hopefully we don't have that many people that are affected by this obviously if you have a tank of gas and it's it's 90% Regular and 10% Diesel the dilution is probably may not ruin your car but I mean if you put a whole tank of diesel and that's going to be a major major problem."

At this time, Citgo will not release the list of gas stations that received contaminated fuel. FDACS is aware the Port of Tampa serves gas stations in the greater Tampa region north to Chiefland, and on the west side of Florida south to Naples.

Citgo sells gas to BJs, 7-Eleven, and also some unbranded stations. FDACS will send a more accurate list as it becomes available.

Contaminated gasoline and diesel have the potential of causing engine damage or affecting operability.

Impacted stations have been asked to stop selling gas until the contaminated fuel is replaced and tanks are cleaned. Once the stations are cleared or have completed a corrective action plan fuel will once again be safe for purchase.

Anyone who purchased gas from affected stations after 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 27, is advised by the Florida Department of Agriculture of Consumer services that vehicles or generators may not properly function.

FDACS has opened up the consumer hotline to receive complaints from impacted consumers. If you believe you were sold contaminated gasoline, you can file a complaint by calling 1-800-HELP-FLA online at www.fdacs.gov.

FDACS is coordinating with the Division of Emergency Management (FDEM). FDEM is coordinating with petroleum retailers, ports and all additional stakeholders to ensure that this disruption won’t be widespread and that residents can have seamless access to fuel. At the direction of the Governor, FDEM has already waived size, weight, and hour restrictions to get resources into the state as quickly and efficiently as possible.