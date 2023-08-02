© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Economy / Business
Rental increases are outpacing the rising cost of a mortgage.
Paycheck To Paycheck
More and more people are finding themselves living paycheck to paycheck in the greater Tampa Bay region. In some places, rent has doubled. The cost of everyday goods — like gas and groceries — keeps creeping up. All the while, wages lag behind and the affordable housing crisis looms. Amid cost-of-living increases, WUSF is focused on documenting how people are making ends meet.

Tampa leaders revamp a housing hotline to help renters

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Gabriella Paul
Published August 2, 2023 at 5:44 AM EDT
A phone operator fields a call sitting at a cubicle while wearing a black headset.
1 of 2  — Tenant Services Team City of Tampa Bianca Ferdinand Gabriella Paul
Bianca Ferdinand fields calls from Tampa renters seeking assistance. She is one of two full-time call operators with the city's newest Tenant Services Team.
Tampa's housing leaders, four women, stand side-by-side before microphones
2 of 2  — City of Tampa Housing and Community Development Staff Gabriella Paul
The City of Tampa's Housing and Community Development Department staff and leadership present changes to the housing information hotline on Tuesday, Aug. 1. (Left to right: Anne Cronyn, Bianca Ferdinand, Kayon Henderson, Michelle Boone)
Gabriella Paul / WUSF Public Media

The housing information hotline rolled out by the city of Tampa in June 2022 was recently absorbed the Tenant Services Team, the newest branch of the Housing and Community Development Department.

The city of Tampa announced a new service on Tuesday that's dedicated to connecting renters with resources amid the ongoing housing affordability crisis.

The Tenant Services Team, the newest branch of the city's housing and community development department, is primarily tasked with absorbing a housing hotline that was launched last summer.

"It's not just a name change for us," housing department director Kayon Henderson clarified.

While the phone number to access housing resources (813-307-5555) is remaining the same, the information line is now staffed with two full-time employees of the city's housing department.

Henderson said the Tenant Services Team is now better equipped than the housing hotline was to provide resources and conduct follow-up calls with Tampa residents.

"They have an eight-hour shift ... so they answer the calls, they're doing callbacks, they're helping with applications, if that's what that person needs," Hendersonsaid.

Since the transition on July 17, the Tenant Services Team has fielded more than 100 calls from renters.

"A lot of the calls that we've been getting are people that are facing eviction, people that are facing homelessness, [people] that are needing rental assistance," said Bianca Ferdinand, one of the two tenant advocates operating the housing information line.

Beyond more dire housing circumstances, Ferdinand said many residents are seeking assistance to cover climbing housing costs, like rent and utility bills.

Renters can reach the Tenant Services Team from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays. The number to call is (813) 307-5555.

Gabriella Paul covers the stories of people living paycheck to paycheck in the greater Tampa Bay region for WUSF. She's also a Report for America corps member. Here’s how you can share your story with her.

Housing
Gabriella Paul
I tell stories about living paycheck to paycheck for public radio at WUSF News. I’m also a corps member of Report For America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms.
See stories by Gabriella Paul
