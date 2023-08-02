Tampa leaders revamp a housing hotline to help renters

The city of Tampa announced a new service on Tuesday that's dedicated to connecting renters with resources amid the ongoing housing affordability crisis.

The Tenant Services Team, the newest branch of the city's housing and community development department, is primarily tasked with absorbing a housing hotline that was launched last summer.

READ MORE: In the first week, Tampa’s housing hotline receives hundreds of calls

"It's not just a name change for us," housing department director Kayon Henderson clarified.

While the phone number to access housing resources (813-307-5555) is remaining the same, the information line is now staffed with two full-time employees of the city's housing department.

Henderson said the Tenant Services Team is now better equipped than the housing hotline was to provide resources and conduct follow-up calls with Tampa residents.

"They have an eight-hour shift ... so they answer the calls, they're doing callbacks, they're helping with applications, if that's what that person needs," Hendersonsaid.

Since the transition on July 17, the Tenant Services Team has fielded more than 100 calls from renters.

"A lot of the calls that we've been getting are people that are facing eviction, people that are facing homelessness, [people] that are needing rental assistance," said Bianca Ferdinand, one of the two tenant advocates operating the housing information line.

Beyond more dire housing circumstances, Ferdinand said many residents are seeking assistance to cover climbing housing costs, like rent and utility bills.

Renters can reach the Tenant Services Team from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays. The number to call is (813) 307-5555.

Gabriella Paul covers the stories of people living paycheck to paycheck in the greater Tampa Bay region for WUSF. She's also a Report for America corps member. Here’s how you can share your story with her.

