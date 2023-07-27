For sale: The St. Petersburg mansion that boasts the 'Cocoon' fountain of youth

One of St. Petersburg's most iconic residences is for sale.

The home, referred to as “Casa de Muchas Flores” — or the House of Many Flowers — is being listed for $11.5 million.

The 6-bedroom, 7.5-bath home at 1446 Park St. N encompasses 9,932 square feet and sits on a 2.64-acre lot.

But its most familiar feature is the pool house and "fountain of youth" that were the centerpiece of the 1985 film "Cocoon," directed by Ron Howard and featuring a cast that included Don Ameche, Wilford Brimley, and Jessica Tandy.

The film revolves around a swimming pool that brings vitality and youth to the elderly residents who swim in it.

The history of the Casa de Muchas Flores goes back to 1924, when it was designed by architect Henry DuPont — the same man who designed the iconic Don CeSar hotel.

Throughout time, the mansion became a notable part of St. Petersburg’s history. It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1985, the same year "Cocoon" made the detached 2,800-square-foot pool house iconic.

"Lined by noble oaks with canopy limbs, a long, gated meandering driveway opens to a majestic, one-of-a-kind 9932 square foot palatial estate with spectacular architectural elements, lushly manicured grounds, and sweeping views of the intracoastal waterway," the listing reads. "This remarkable multi-structure residential compound gleams with ludowici tri-color terracotta barrel tile roofs, rich marble floors, hand-made wrought iron fixtures, impressive arches, superior plaster finishes, Pecky Cypress ceilings and dazzling decorative tile work. The sophistication and precision of original custom woodwork is unprecedented in the Tampa Bay area."

The house has passed through multiple owners, the last owners buying it for $500,000 in 1982. Forty years later, the property is on the market again.

The $11.5 million price tag will get you many impressive features, like a marble fireplace, a grand balcony, and a 600-square-foot art studio.

The 2.6 acres also boasts a courtyard that opens to a waterfront view.

