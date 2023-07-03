A section of the Tampa Riverwalk reopens following construction at the Tampa Convention Center

A section of the Tampa Riverwalk has reopened with some new improvements.

As of July 1, visitors could once again access the area in front of the Tampa Convention Center. It’s been renovated with new ADA compliant ramps, railings and updated LED lighting, according to a news release.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience during this closure,” David Ingram, executive director of the convention center, said in the release. “The Riverwalk is a valuable asset to our location, and we are proud to help preserve and highlight it for residents and visitors alike.”

This section of the Riverwalk had been closed since October 2021 due to a $44 million construction project at the center, according to the release. Called the Capital Improvement Plan, the city touts it as the largest renovation project in the center’s history.

The project involved a two-story expansion totaling 23,500 square feet, according to the release. The center now has 18 new waterfront meeting rooms spanning 18,000 square feet, a set of new restrooms and a second elevator, according to the center’s website.

The release said other renovations included HVAC updates and new LED lighting.

Ballrooms and meeting rooms were modernized as well. Renovations on the center’s existing meeting space are scheduled to finish by November 2023, according to their website.

The center said in the release that the improvements will allow it to remain competitive and continue to drive economic growth for the city of Tampa.

