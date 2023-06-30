Workshops planned to gather broadband Internet information

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity will host in-person and virtual public workshops to hear directly from Florida residents about barriers to accessing broadband Internet service in their communities.

The workshops follow more than $226 million already awarded to expand broadband Internet in 53 counties, connecting more than 250,000 homes and businesses. Additional broadband Internet grant funding opportunities will become available this year, and the workshops will assist in informing local needs for a more connected economy to give Floridians access to vital telehealth, economic, educational, and workforce development opportunities.

Scheduled in-person and virtual public workshops:



IN-PERSON

COLLIER COUNTY

Date: Monday, July 10

Time: 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Location: Collier County South Regional Library

8065 Lely Cultural Pkwy. #9005

Naples, 34113

VIRTUAL

Virtual Workshop #1

Date: Friday, July 14

Time: 10:30 – noon

Virtual Workshop #2

Date: Monday, July 24

Time: 2 – 3:30 p.m.

Virtual Workshop #3

Date: Wednesday, July 26

Time: 2 – 3:30 p.m.

Register for virtual workshops here.

These workshops will help inform Florida’s BEAD Five-Year Action Plan and Digital Adoption and Use Plan. Find more information on broadband public workshops here or email Broadband@DEO.MyFlorida.com with any of your specific questions.

