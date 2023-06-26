Floridians will travel in record numbers for Independence Day

AAA forecasts more than 2.8 million Floridians will take at least one trip of 50 miles or more, between Friday, June 30 and Tuesday, July 4. That’s 87,000 more holiday travelers than the previous record high, set last year.

Nationally, travel figures are also expected to set new records. An estimated 50.7 million Americans are forecast to travel for the holiday weekend. That’s nearly 2.1 million more travelers than last year’s holiday and almost 1.8 million more than the previous high, set back in 2019.

“Independence Day weekend appears to be the continuation of what has already been a very strong summer travel season,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group.

“Although airfares and hotel rates are more expensive than last year, Americans are still eager to travel. So, expect to see congested roads, busy hotels, and long lines at airports and attractions.”

Lower gas prices

While it’s still too early to know exactly what drivers will pay at the pump this Independence Day, it’s likely to be well below what drivers paid during last year’s holiday period. The Florida average was $4.54 per gallon on July 4th, 2022. So far this summer, gas prices have been somewhat erratic, but the state average has remained below $3.47 per gallon, thanks to the lower cost of oil. On Sunday, Florida gas prices averaged $3.35 per gallon.

Record-setting air travel

A record-setting 4.17 million Americans will fly to their destinations this Independence Day weekend. That surpasses the previous July 4 weekend air travel record of 3.91 million travelers, which was set in 2019. The share of air travelers in the overall holiday forecast this year is 8.2% - the highest percentage in nearly 20 years.

An estimated 219,823 Floridians are forecast to fly this year. That’s nearly 23,000 more than the previous high, which was set last year.

Other modes of transportation are also on the rise this year. AAA expects 3.36 million people will travel by bus, cruise, or train over the long weekend, an increase of 24% over last year. This national figure is not expected to surpass 2019 levels. However, the projected 140,525 Floridians is a new record in the state.