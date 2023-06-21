Pasco County is now home to the country's largest man-made lagoon

The largest man-made lagoon in the United States is now open in Pasco County.

The lagoon was built in Mirada, a community by Metro Development Group near Interstate 75 and State Road 52 in San Antonio. It measures 15 acres and is made up of 33 million gallons of water, according to a press release. It also has a nearly mile-long perimeter and over 17 million pounds of sand.

This is the third lagoon the group has built across the state, according to the release. The first, a 7.5-acre body of water called Crystal Lagoon, opened in Wesley Chapel in 2018. The lagoon is the main attraction of a 2,000-home community called Epperson.

The Mirada Lagoon, according to the release, is driving more people to live in the group’s new community. More than 1,200 homes have been sold since 2020, with homebuyers citing the lagoon as the main reason why they chose to live in Mirada.

“We continue to see significant interest and demand in our Lagoon communities,” Vaike O’Grady, Metro Development Group’s vice president of marketing and communications, said in the release. “They offer a unique Florida lifestyle to residents, an incredible waterside experience for visitors, and contribute to the county’s vitality and economic growth.”

The release said it estimates Mirada will have 4,500 homes once it’s built out, with prices ranging from the high $200,000s to nearly $1 million.

Metro Development Group also plans on developing more lagoon communities across the state, including another in Pasco County and one in Manatee County.

Visitors can check out tickets and more information on the Mirada Lagoon here. Prices for daily passes range from $10 to $45 per person.

