A free webinar targets those still needing assistance in Ian's wake

Still caught up in the complexities to finding economic assistance in the post-Hurricane Ian days? Want learn how to be bettered prepared for the next natural disaster? Then an upcoming webinar might be for you.

The Greater Naples Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Small Business Administration and Florida Gulf Coast University is hosting a free webinar on long term recovery and disaster preparedness from 11 to 12:30 p.m. June 20.

The Small Business Administration will explain how business owners can be better prepared for the next weather event in Florida. Representative will also discuss benefits and specifics about SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loans. The deadline to apply loans for economic hardships brought on by Hurricane Ian is June 29.

Lender specialists will join the call to provide a program summary and answer questions about how SBA can help business owners with long term recovery.

The SBA has provided some $1.8 billion in loans to Floridians after Hurricane Ian washed ashore upending so many lives, Tauheedah Mateen, a spokeswoman for the SBA’s Office of Disaster and Resilience.

“We plan to urge business owners to begin to get disaster plans in order,” Mateen said.

This includes making sure necessary documents are copied and stored away safely and accounting and taxes in order and up to date, Mateen said.

Insurance specifically for business interruptions will also be discussed as well as pros of applying for SBA loans.

“Submit the application before the deadline. Survivors can always say ‘no’ to the loan,” said Mateen.

This event is free. Registration is required to receive the webinar link. Register online at napleschamber.org/events

or https://web.napleschamber.org/events/LongTerm%20Recovery%20and%20Disaster%20Preparedness%20FREE%20Webinar%20%20SBA%20Office%20of%20Disaster%20Recovery%20and%20Resilience-13389/details

