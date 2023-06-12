Gas prices across Florida spike just in time for summer

Gas prices took a big leap last week just in time for summer.

According to a Sunday news release from AAA, the average price of a gallon of gas increased 10 cents, to $3.46.

That's the highest daily average since mid-May.

Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA, said the increase was not surprising, as demand increases with more people taking to the roads.

"Gasoline demand figures from the past few weeks have been stronger than what we saw during this same time last year. That has contributed to volatility at the gas pump, which is perfectly normal this time of year," Jenkins said in the release. "The good news for drivers is that oil prices remain low. As long as that’s the case, the state average should remain below this year’s high of $3.72 per gallon."

The West Palm Beach-Boca Raton metro market is the most expensive in the state, at $3.62, while drivers in Crestview-Fort Walton Beach have the cheapest prices, at $3.18.

Motorists across the greater Tampa Bay region are paying $3.48.