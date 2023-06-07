© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Economy / Business

Visit St. Pete-Clearwater CEO Steve Hayes steps down

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published June 7, 2023 at 7:59 AM EDT
man in suit with arms folded
The head of Pinellas County's tourism agency has resigned.

According to a county news release, Steve Hayes has stepped down after four years as president and CEO of Visit St. Pete-Clearwater.

No reason was given for the departure.

"We are confident in the ability of our team members to continue to deliver exceptional results for our industry partners and drive growth in visitation during the leadership transition," County Administrator Barry Burton said in the release.

Brian Lowack, a special assistant to Burton, will take over for Burton on an interim basis while the county conducts a search for a permanent replacement.

"Pinellas County and the VSPC team remain fully committed to supporting the hospitality and tourism industries, and the communities and companies that make up our destination," Burton said in the release. "We are grateful to Steve for his years of service to Pinellas County and wish him success in his future endeavors."

