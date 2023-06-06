A new Tampa Central YMCA is part of a $600 million Tampa Heights development

The Central City YMCA in Tampa is about to become part of the latest big development project in Tampa Heights.

The "Y" is partnering with a private company in this $600 million dollar deal.

The current Central YMCA on Palm Avenue will be replaced by a seven-story building across North Florida Avenue. It will be double the size of the current facility.

A sky bridge will connect it to the Tampa Metropolitian Area "Y's" corporate headquaters and parking.

The rest of the YMCA's property will be leased to Tampa's Ellison Development company to build nearly 450 multifamily housing units — 10% dedicated to affordable housing — as well as office space, retail space, and a 200-room hotel.

Fleischman Garcia Maslowski / Courtesy This rendering shows the proposed development at the YMCA site in Temple Heights.

The new YMCA will feature a preschool, before- and after-school care, and a rooftop pool.

If approved by the city, construction on the new Central "Y' will begin in the summer of 2024.

“For 135 years, the YMCA has been woven into the fabric of our city," Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA president and CEO Matt Mitchell said in a statement. "This development, with a new, modern YMCA as an anchor, will stand as a testament to our commitment to meeting the evolving needs for future generations."