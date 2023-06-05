Gas prices across Florida continue to fall ... for the time being

Gas prices across Florida are at their lowest levels since April, but that drop could be short-lived.

According to a Monday release from AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas is $3.35. That's a drop of six cents since last week, when prices inched up ahead of the Memorial Day weekend.

Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA, said recent action by OPEC could result in prices inching back up.

"Pump prices have been under pressure during the past month, due to falling oil prices," Jenkins said in the release. "However, oil prices could strengthen this week.

"Over the weekend, OPEC agreed on another round of oil production cuts. It’s unclear how much of an effect this will have on fuel prices, but if oil prices rise significantly, drivers would likely see higher prices at the pump."

West Palm Beach is the most expensive metro market in the state, at $3.60, while drivers in Crestview-Fort Walton Beach have the cheapest prices, at $3.20.

Drivers across the greater Tampa Bay region are paying $3.33 a gallon.