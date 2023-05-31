© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Economy / Business

Tampa and Miami top housing price hikes across the US

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By News Service of Florida
Published May 31, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT
A newly constructed three-bedroom house in East Tampa is likely to be a part of a new shared housing initiative managed by the Tampa Hillsborough Housing Initiative.
Tampa had a 4.8 percent year-over-year home-price increase, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices.

Miami and Tampa continued to top other metro areas nationally in home-price increases in March when compared to a year earlier, according to a report released Tuesday.

Miami remained atop the list for the eighth consecutive month. It had a 7.7 percent year-over-year price increase, followed by Tampa with a 4.8 percent increase, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices. The Charlotte area was next-highest with a 4.7 percent increase.

Miami and Tampa were the only Florida markets included in the analysis.

“One of the most interesting aspects of our report continues to lie in its stark regional differences,” Craig J. Lazzara, managing director at S&P DJI, said in a prepared statement.

The Southeast had the largest year-over-year increases, while decreases were seen in western U.S. areas such as Seattle and San Francisco.

News Service of Florida
