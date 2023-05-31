Tampa and Miami top housing price hikes across the US

Miami and Tampa continued to top other metro areas nationally in home-price increases in March when compared to a year earlier, according to a report released Tuesday.

Miami remained atop the list for the eighth consecutive month. It had a 7.7 percent year-over-year price increase, followed by Tampa with a 4.8 percent increase, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices. The Charlotte area was next-highest with a 4.7 percent increase.

Miami and Tampa were the only Florida markets included in the analysis.

“One of the most interesting aspects of our report continues to lie in its stark regional differences,” Craig J. Lazzara, managing director at S&P DJI, said in a prepared statement.

The Southeast had the largest year-over-year increases, while decreases were seen in western U.S. areas such as Seattle and San Francisco.

