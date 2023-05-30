Florida gas prices have inched up following Memorial Day weekend

Gas prices across the state rose last week ahead of a busy Memorial Day travel weekend.

The average price of a gallon of gas on Memorial Day was $3.41, according to a news release by AAA. It’s the seventh-highest Memorial Day gas price in 20 years, but $1.16 less than motorists paid during last year’s holiday.

As of Tuesday, AAA’s website shows Florida’s average gas price is still $3.41.

Prices are also up three cents from the previous week, according to Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA.

"Pump prices are likely to fluctuate like this throughout the summer travel season,” Jenkins said in the release. “However, we may have already seen the highest prices of this year, unless a major hurricane affects refinery operations along the gulf coast."

Florida’s average gas prices peaked this year on April 21 at $3.72 per gallon, according to the release. In 2022, prices reached an all-time high of $4.89 per gallon in June.

The most expensive gas prices are in West Palm Beach-Boca Raton at $3.61. The cheapest prices are in Crestview-Fort Walton Beach at $3.21.

Drivers across the greater Tampa Bay region are paying $3.40 a gallon.